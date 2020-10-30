38 inmates taken to hospital after prison bus crash on Pa. Turnpike

38 inmates were transported to Hershey Medical Center for evaluation following the crash on the turnpike.

HERSHEY, Pa. — 38 inmates were taken to the hospital after a prison bus crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday morning.

Emergency dispatch said crews were sent to the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Bellaire Road in Conewago Township for a reported crash around 8:40 a.m. on October 30.

According to Penn State Health, 38 inmates were transported to Hershey Medical Center for evaluation following the crash on the turnpike.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The State Department of Corrections said all the inmates are accounted for.