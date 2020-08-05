Dauphin County changes several polling places for June 2 primary election amid COVID-19 concerns

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Concerns about COVID-19 have prompted Dauphin County’s Elections Bureau to change six polling places for the June 2 primary election and consider making additional changes soon.
The temporary polling place changes were approved at the Election Board’s April 29 public meeting and made at the request of the polling location, most of which are senior living facilities.
Polling place changes
Harrisburg City’s 1st Ward/1st Precinct
Former
UPMC Pinnacle Health/Life Team Facility
1000 Paxton Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Temporary
Foose School Building
1301 Sycamore Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg City’s 14th Ward
Former
Chisuk Emuna Synagogue
3219 Green Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Temporary
Camp Curtain Academy
2900 North Sixth Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Middletown Borough’s 2nd Ward/1st Precinct
Former
Middletown Presbyterian Church
290 North Union Street
Middletown, PA 17057
Temporary
Lyall J. Fink School Building
150 North Race Street
Middletown, PA 17057
Middletown Borough’s 3rd Ward/1st Precinct
Former
Frey Village
1020 North Union Street
Middletown, PA 17057
Temporary
Middletown Area High School
1155 North Union Street
Middletown, PA 17057
Lower Paxton Township’s 19th Precinct
Former
The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg
1000 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Temporary
Linglestown Middle School
1200 North Mountain Road
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Susquehanna Township’s 2nd Ward
Former
Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center
4400 Pheasant Hill Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Temporary
Thomas Holtzman Elementary School
1900 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Because these changes are temporary, voters in those areas will be notified by postcard. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places and the new, temporary locations on election day.
County officials are planning to make additional polling place changes in Derry Township and Royalton Borough at their next public meeting on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Instructions on how to join the meeting via conference call are posted online at www.DauphinCounty.org/publicmeeting.
These changes are in response to poll worker vacancies. Nearly 300, or 30 percent of the county’s poll workers who volunteered in prior elections, have declined to serve this election, citing COVID-19 as the reason. Many of the county’s poll workers are over the age of 60 or care for older relatives who have health conditions.
“This election season, we’ve had numerous curve balls thrown at us from the state and with the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mike Pries, who chairs the county’s Elections Board. “We’re adjusting our primary election plans accordingly to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely and without difficulty.”
Poll worker and voter safety
For everyone’s safety, the county secured personal protective equipment kits available for all election day workers, including disinfectant antibacterial wipes, sanitary protective gloves, surgical masks, hand sanitizer and microfiber cloths.
“We went ahead and acquired protective equipment weeks ago from a supplier to provide the safest possible environment for voters and election day volunteers,” said Dauphin County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Haste. “Voters who go to the polls on election day can be assured that we’re taking precautions.”
The county also has hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol screen wipes and sanitary headset covers for voters. Each polling place will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for disinfecting surfaces and the voting systems.
Although pens will be provided and regularly disinfected, as recommended by the CDC, voters are encouraged to bring their own ball point pens with black or blue ink if they are concerned about safety.
Mail-in ballot option and important deadlines
Voters are encouraged to take advantage of the new mail-in ballot option – no reason is needed.
“Voting by mail is a safe and secure alternative, especially for the elderly or those with respiratory or immune system issues,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III. “Our goal is to keep voters safe while ensuring the integrity of our elections.”
To date, the office has processed 24,000 mail-in applications.
To vote by mail, visit www.DauphinCounty.org/vote for a link to download a mail-in ballot application or go to www.VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot to apply online.
To apply online, you must enter a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number.
Voters without proper ID need to download the application and use the last four digits of their Social Security number.
Mail applications to: Dauphin County Bureau of Elections and Voter Registration, P.O. Box 1295, Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295.
Applications can also be dropped off in a locked box outside the entrance of the Dauphin County Administration Building, 2 South 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
Important deadlines for the June 2 primary are the following:
- May 18 is the last day to update voter registration information.
- May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
- June 2 at 8 p.m. is the deadline to return completed mail-in ballots.
To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the new Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.
SOURCE: Dauphin County Commissioners