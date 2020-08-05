Dauphin County changes several polling places for June 2 primary election amid COVID-19 concerns

The temporary polling place changes come amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, and were approved at the Election Board's April 29 public meeting.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Concerns about COVID-19 have prompted Dauphin County’s Elections Bureau to change six polling places for the June 2 primary election and consider making additional changes soon.

The temporary polling place changes were approved at the Election Board’s April 29 public meeting and made at the request of the polling location, most of which are senior living facilities.

Polling place changes

Harrisburg City’s 1st Ward/1st Precinct

Former

UPMC Pinnacle Health/Life Team Facility

1000 Paxton Street

Harrisburg, PA 17104

Temporary

Foose School Building

1301 Sycamore Street

Harrisburg, PA 17104

Harrisburg City’s 14th Ward

Former

Chisuk Emuna Synagogue

3219 Green Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Temporary

Camp Curtain Academy

2900 North Sixth Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Middletown Borough’s 2nd Ward/1st Precinct

Former

Middletown Presbyterian Church

290 North Union Street

Middletown, PA 17057

Temporary

Lyall J. Fink School Building

150 North Race Street

Middletown, PA 17057

Middletown Borough’s 3rd Ward/1st Precinct

Former

Frey Village

1020 North Union Street

Middletown, PA 17057

Temporary

Middletown Area High School

1155 North Union Street

Middletown, PA 17057

Lower Paxton Township’s 19th Precinct

Former

The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg

1000 Linglestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Temporary

Linglestown Middle School

1200 North Mountain Road

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Susquehanna Township’s 2nd Ward

Former

Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center

4400 Pheasant Hill Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Temporary

Thomas Holtzman Elementary School

1900 Linglestown Road

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Because these changes are temporary, voters in those areas will be notified by postcard. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places and the new, temporary locations on election day.

County officials are planning to make additional polling place changes in Derry Township and Royalton Borough at their next public meeting on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Instructions on how to join the meeting via conference call are posted online at www.DauphinCounty.org/publicmeeting.

These changes are in response to poll worker vacancies. Nearly 300, or 30 percent of the county’s poll workers who volunteered in prior elections, have declined to serve this election, citing COVID-19 as the reason. Many of the county’s poll workers are over the age of 60 or care for older relatives who have health conditions.

“This election season, we’ve had numerous curve balls thrown at us from the state and with the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mike Pries, who chairs the county’s Elections Board. “We’re adjusting our primary election plans accordingly to ensure voters can cast their ballots safely and without difficulty.”

Poll worker and voter safety

For everyone’s safety, the county secured personal protective equipment kits available for all election day workers, including disinfectant antibacterial wipes, sanitary protective gloves, surgical masks, hand sanitizer and microfiber cloths.

“We went ahead and acquired protective equipment weeks ago from a supplier to provide the safest possible environment for voters and election day volunteers,” said Dauphin County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Haste. “Voters who go to the polls on election day can be assured that we’re taking precautions.”

The county also has hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol screen wipes and sanitary headset covers for voters. Each polling place will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for disinfecting surfaces and the voting systems.

Although pens will be provided and regularly disinfected, as recommended by the CDC, voters are encouraged to bring their own ball point pens with black or blue ink if they are concerned about safety.

Mail-in ballot option and important deadlines

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of the new mail-in ballot option – no reason is needed.

“Voting by mail is a safe and secure alternative, especially for the elderly or those with respiratory or immune system issues,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III. “Our goal is to keep voters safe while ensuring the integrity of our elections.”

To date, the office has processed 24,000 mail-in applications.

To vote by mail, visit www.DauphinCounty.org/vote for a link to download a mail-in ballot application or go to www.VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot to apply online.

To apply online, you must enter a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number.

Voters without proper ID need to download the application and use the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Mail applications to: Dauphin County Bureau of Elections and Voter Registration, P.O. Box 1295, Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295.

Applications can also be dropped off in a locked box outside the entrance of the Dauphin County Administration Building, 2 South 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

Important deadlines for the June 2 primary are the following:

May 18 is the last day to update voter registration information.

May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

June 2 at 8 p.m. is the deadline to return completed mail-in ballots.

To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the new Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.