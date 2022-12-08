Dauphin County police searching for missing 16-year-old and 4-month-old infant

According to police, Anylah Duffin, 16, left her home on Dec. 7 with her four-week-old daughter Daoni and has not returned.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is searching for a missing teenager and her newborn child.

According to police, Anylah Duffin, 16, left her home on Dec. 7 and has not yet returned. When she left her home, Duffin had her four-week-old daughter Daoni with her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duffin and her daughter has been asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH website.