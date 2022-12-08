x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dauphin County police searching for missing 16-year-old and 4-month-old infant

According to police, Anylah Duffin, 16, left her home on Dec. 7 with her four-week-old daughter Daoni and has not returned.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is searching for a missing teenager and her newborn child. 

According to police, Anylah Duffin, 16, left her home on Dec. 7 and has not yet returned. When she left her home, Duffin had her four-week-old daughter Daoni with her. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duffin and her daughter has been asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH website. 

When reporting a tip for this incident, police are asking callers to refer to incident number LP-22-030599. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Ullr Fest returns to Roundtop Mountain

Before You Leave, Check This Out