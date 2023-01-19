Dauphin County pet store looking to rehome illegally abandoned rats

Kristen Zellner, the owner of Abrams & Weakley, says the rats will make great pets with the right love and care.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County pet store is looking to finish re-homing some of the dozens of rats dumped onto Steelton's streets several months ago.

Abrams and Weakly General Store for Animals, located at 3963 N. 6th Street in Harrisburg, still has about 20 male rats that need new homes.

In October, someone illegally dumped more than 100 domesticated rats in Steelton. Volunteers quickly assembled to rescue the pets.

Kristen Zellner, the owner of Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals, says the rats will make great pets with the right love and care.

"The adults have been through major trauma of being dumped somewhere. If you work with them, gain their trust, most of the guys here have seen [so many] people and received lots of love and treats. They're already on their way to being really terrific pets," said Zellner.

There are also about 50 rats with other rescues and foster homes.