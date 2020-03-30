Dauphin County man sets up mini food pantries around Harrisburg

People can take what they need or fill it with items they know people in the community may need

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is making sure people in Harrisburg have some of the items they need during quarantine. The man is transforming old newspaper distribution boxes and filling them with food, and supply items.

"It could be Pampers inside there, it could be medical supplies," said Pastor James Lyles of 10X Better Ministries. "Something that if somebody needs something that the other person has, they can put that in the box."

Lyles has set up four of these mini pantries around the Harrisburg are for those in need during quarantine.

"I grew up being without," said Lyles. "So, you kind of know when things get hard people are not prepared for these emergencies."

On top of being in quarantine, parts of Harrisburg are considered a food desert by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That means there is limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

"So, you may not be able to get out there to help them but some of the people who live in the area where the boxes are at," said Lyles. "They can go out and put things in the boxes to help the other person."

The mini pantries are a community effort. They are located:

Joe Mama's Restaurant

Color Our World Childcare Center

Melody's Music

The Hair Co.