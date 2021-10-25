Dauphin County Library System partners with the Bethesda Mission to support their annual food drive

The food collected will be used to feed individuals and families during the holiday season, as well as the early part of 2022.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County Library System has partnered with the Bethesda Mission as a drop-off location to support their annual food drive, according to a press release.

The Bethesda Mission's goal is to collect 120,000 pounds of food by Dec. 8. The food collected will be used to feed individuals and families during the holiday season, as well as the early part of 2022.

Those interested in donating can stop by any of the Library's Harrisburg or Upper Dauphin County locations starting today, Oct. 25. The library system encourages citizens to donate non-perishable food items.

A list of suggested food items can be found here.

If you are interested in making a monetary donation that will go towards the purchase of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy products, you can click this link.

For information and library hours, you can visit this link or call 717-234-4961.

A list of drop-off locations are as follows: