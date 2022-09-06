Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma

Following the panic at the Fourth of July Front Street fireworks show, the conversation aims to help adults, kids, and families heal.

A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County.

The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.

The event will feature several key speakers addressing trauma, following the panic that resulted from a false report of a drawn gun during a crowded July 4th fireworks show in Harrisburg, as well as other recent mass shootings across the country.

“If we can save one life, if we can get people engaged in this discussion this is certainly worth our time and dialogue," said Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III. "Engaging the community around providing solutions and being able to affect more people, which hopefully brings them the help and healing [needed] is more than enough reasons to be able to come together around the issue.”

A full list of speakers is as follows:

-Amanda Jernigan: LCSW, Corporate Outpatient Director, Gaudenzia

-Dr. Cathy Coleman: MA, DMFT, CLC. Smart Choice Counseling

-Ashley Yinger: Ph.D., Criminal Justice Programming Administrator Dauphin County District Attorney's Office

-Dave DeSanto: Director, Dauphin County Crisis Intervention

Seating is limited, so guests are being asked to RSVP to Kacey Crown at kcrown@dauphincounty.gov or call 717-780-6288 by Aug. 3.