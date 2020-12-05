Mayor Papenfuse believes county commissioners will not defy Governor Wolf's orders, will remain in red phase

The county commissioners are expected to make a decision on moving to the yellow phase at its meeting Wednesday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse believes the city and Dauphin County should continue to follow Governor Wolf's order and remain in the red phase.

Papenfuse says, he does not support a potential move by Dauphin County Commissioners to move the county into the yellow phase without permission from the Wolf Administration.

"The last thing we want to do is make it worse by backsliding at this critical juncture," said Papenfuse. "We've had enough collective pain up to this point, we don't want to make matters worse, and we are going to let science and health officials guide us when it is time to reopen."