Dauphin County encourages recycling on America Recycles Day

Nov. 15 marks America Recycles Day, a day that recognizes the importance and impact of recycling.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tuesday, Nov. 15 marks America Recycles Day, a day that recognizes the importance and impact of recycling.

Dauphin County celebrated the day by encouraging residents to drop off old and unwanted electronics at the County Recycling Center.

Located at 1625 South Cameron Street in Harrisburg, the center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The center accepts TVs, appliances and rechargeable batteries.

Officials said any day is a good one to help the environment.

"We'd like our residents to recycle every day, not just on America Recycles Day or Earth Day in April. We encourage [them] to be environmental stewards every day of the year. For a cleaner and greener Dauphin County," said Kelly Megonnel, the deputy director of Dauphin County Recycling.