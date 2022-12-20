Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families

With Christmas less than a week away, the donation event aimed to ease the stress on many families' minds by starting the gift-giving festivities early.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community.

The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year.

Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children from surrounding school districts, stopped by to make the most out of the donation event.

"This gives us the ability to provide Christmas to so many families who are struggling, even with economic pressures at an all-time high. To be able to come together to serve our community in that way is really what love and Christmas are all about," said Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick.

More than 100 volunteers handed out food boxes, a book containing local resources, a household gift to families, and a special treat for each child.

"It takes months and a whole lot of people to do individual bags for 500 people, and the 1,648 children we've been able to serve," stated Helen Spruce, a coordinator of the event. "This is what a community is, and what a community does. We're excited to bless so many people today."