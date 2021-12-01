x
Dauphin County daycare center donates money to help rebuild historical society

The daycare ended up raising $1,300 for the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society.

DAUPHIN, Pa. — The Happy Hollow of Hope Daycare in Dauphin has raised and donated money to the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society, whose building burned down in October. 

The daycare announced the gift on Giving Tuesday.

Children, staff members, family, and friends competed in a Penny War with each other between classrooms.

The daycare ended up raising $1,300 for the society to help in the rebuilding process.

For more information on donating to the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society, click here

