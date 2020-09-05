Dauphin County DA: Prosecution for violations of the Gov. Wolf's orders would only occur in extraordinary circumstances

The Dauphin County district attorney says the office has not had any prosecutions for violations under Gov. Wolf's order.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County district attorney announced that the prosecution for violations of Governor Tom Wolf's orders related to COVID-19 would only occur in extraordinary circumstances in the public's interest.

"People are being smart, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance. Using criminal sanctions would not be helpful. The criminal law is a blunt instrument and is not ordinarily used for enforcement of a Governor's decree," Fran Chardo, the district attorney, said, according to a release.

Dauphin County remains in the red phase under Gov. Wolf's plan for reopening the state.

On Friday, the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners chairman announced that the county will be moving from the yellow phase to the red phase, despite Gov. Wolf's orders.

Lebanon County officials also wrote a letter to the governor, informing him that the county will move from the red phase to the yellow phase on May 15.