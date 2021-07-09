x
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle involved in crash Dauphin County

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that was involved in a crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle involved in a crash left the roadway and struck a pedestrian, causing injuries. 

Police say on Sept. 5 around 11:30 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Hershey Rd. and N. Hanover St. in South Hanover Township.

Authorities said that a vehicle attempted to to make a left turn onto N. Hanover St. before colliding into an oncoming vehicle.

The struck vehicle proceeded to leave the roadway and hit a pedestrian that was walking on the south side of Route 39.

The pedestrian suffered several injuries, including a head laceration, according to the police report.

The victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center, is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

