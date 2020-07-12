Dauphin County Commissioners make $1.15 million in COVID-19 recovery grants available to small businesses and nonprofits

Applications must be filed by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for $1.15 million in grant funding to help with coronavirus-related expenses as part of a program launched by the Dauphin County Commissioners.

The online application for the Dauphin County COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program will be available here.

Applications must be filed by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

“We are thankful that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided the second round of grants to help small businesses and nonprofits, who are still struggling,’’ said Commissioner Mike Pries. “Applicants can receive up to $20,000 or three months of operating expenses, whichever is less.”

Eligible businesses or nonprofits must be located in the county and have 100 or fewer employees. Applicants must also serve a low-to-moderate income area or employ 51 percent or more low-to-moderate income workers.

While applicants that received previous coronavirus-related assistance can still apply, the amount of funding previously received will be considered in awarding grants.

“The pandemic continues to be a hardship, especially for smaller businesses and charities,’’ said board Chairman Jeff Haste. “We appreciate how important their services and jobs are to our community and want to do what we can to help them keep the doors open.’’

In the spring, the Commissioners awarded $10,000 and $20,000 grants to more than 70 businesses through an initial HUD funding round. Additionally, in October and November, the Commissioners presented $17 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to 20 municipalities, 190 small businesses, and 71 nonprofits.

“We especially encourage those businesses and nonprofits that have not already received some assistance to apply,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III. “While we cannot replace all the losses and expenses caused by the pandemic, we hope the relief we provide can keep them going until everything is at least somewhat back to normal.’’