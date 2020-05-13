Dauphin County Commissioner decide to keep county in the red phase

The county will not move to the yellow phase until instructed by the Wolf administration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Commissioners have agreed to not defy Governor Tom Wolf's orders. The county will remain in the red phase.

"That doesn't mean that we can't continue to advocate," said Commissioner George Hartwick, (D) Dauphin County. "And it doesn't mean my fellow commissioners won't double down on their efforts to be able to get info and a decision made."

A large part of their decision to comply comes from the governor's threat to not disperse the county's CARES Act money if they moved to the yellow phase without his permission. The commissioners believe by defying orders, they would lose out on about $50 million dollars.

"We as a county are trying to move forward," said Commissioner Jeff Haste, (R) Dauphin County. "I think there is a way to deal with this epidemic, at the same time dealing with the financial, mental health and addiction crisis being created."

The commissioners, made up of two republicans and one democrat, are focused on all working together and not making this a partisan issue. In the coming weeks, they will create a task force focused on coming up with a recovery plan to help businesses in the county.

"This isn't about politics or party," said Commissioner Mike Pries, (R) Dauphin County. "This is about the people of the county and balancing all of the factors safely. Not about just averting one tragedy, while inadvertently creating others."