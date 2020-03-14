Dauphin County Commissioners cancel community-related events for two weeks

The move comes amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In response to COVID-19 and Governor Wolf’s recommendation to cancel large public gatherings, Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III are cancelling all community-related events for two weeks, effective March 13, 2020.

“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority,” said Haste. “We’re taking every precaution necessary to protect the public and our employees.”

The following annual events, as well as new voting system training sessions, are postponed until further notice:

March 20 - Ladies’ Night Out in Northern Dauphin at the Valley Lighthouse

March 23 – Naturalization Court

March 25 – New voting system training at the East Shore Library

March 26 – New voting system training at the Middletown Library

March 28 – New voting system training at the Madeline L. Olewine Memorial Library

March 28 – One-Stop Shop Job and Resource Fair for Youth and Adults at Harrisburg Mall

Although there are no reports of COVID-19 cases in Dauphin County at this time, the commissioners and public safety officials continue to monitor COVID-19 and coordinate with local, state and federal partners.

“On a daily basis, we’re on conference calls with state and White House officials so that we’re ready to take swift action at a moment’s notice,” said Pries, who oversees the county’s Department of Public Safety. “We’re doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep people healthy.”

To date, there are 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals most at risk for severe symptoms include elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol- based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas.

If you are sick, you should stay home until you are feeling better.

“We’ve been in pandemic preparation and have had preparedness plans since H1N1,” said Hartwick, who oversees the county’s human services departments. “Over the past several weeks, we have been in constant communication with county directors and those who serve the public to ensure we’re taking every precaution and have the ability to make the decisions necessary to prevent the spread of this COVID-19 pandemic.”

The commissioners will alert the public if additional cancellations occur.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 and the county’s response, visit www.DauphinCounty.org/coronavirus.

For safety tips and the latest information, visit www.health.pa.gov or www.cdc.gov.