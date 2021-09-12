Dauphin County Children and Youth Services hosts its annual toy store event

Families going "holiday shopping" were able to choose from thousands of items donated by numerous community partners, organizations, and residents.

SWATARA, Pa. — Just in time for the holidays, Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth launched their annual toy store event at the Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township.

Families going "holiday shopping" were able to choose from thousands of items donated by numerous community partners, organizations, and residents, according to the Dauphin County website.

Toys, books, and school supplies are among just some of the items that were available for children to choose from.

Marisa McClellan, administrator at Dauphin County Children and Youth Services, said that the event has been going on for years.

"We're able to open it to a specially invited group of people to come in and shop for their children and families and we're able to offer a variety of toys." she said. "We have some incidental items like coats and hats and gloves...and at the end, we also have a gift wrapping station."

She also said that one of the best parts of the event is watching parents see their children unwrap their gifts.

"(You) see that joy in the holiday season and you just can't replace that," she said. "It's amazing."

The event was sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, Capital Blue Cross, Highmark, the Hershey Bears’ Teddy bear toss, Johnson Controls, and Bass Pro Shops, to name a few.