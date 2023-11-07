500 homes in Dauphin County will now have access to high-speed internet

Dauphin County introduced a new broadband expansion project to connect more homes with high-speed internet.

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — Dauphin County officials today unveiled a new $4.1 million broadband expansion program that will provide high-speed internet to nearly 500 homes and businesses.

County representatives held a groundbreaking for the project on Tuesday in Washington Township, Dauphin County. The construction phase will last into spring 2024.

Officials say they will expand the Comcast Xfinity 10G Network to the Millersburg Area, Susquenita, Upper Dauphin Area and Halifax Area school districts.

The new expanded network program will bring residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 gigabits per second.

Dauphin County officials say they are funding 75% of the project and Comcast is committed to cover the remaining cost.