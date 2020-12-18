Dallastown Area Education Association votes to authorize strike

Teachers have been working under an expired contract since June 30, 2020 and negotiations started in January 2020.

Dallastown Area Education Assosciation (DAEA) announced Thursday members voted to authorize a strike for teachers after almost a year of contract negotiations.

Teachers have been working under an expired contract since June 30, 2020 and negotiations started in January 2020.

President of the DAEA Ellen Connelly says, "We will continue to negotiate in good faith, because a strike is the last thing anybody wants."

With the authorization for one, a strike can be called at any time, as long as the district gets a 48 hour notice. The DAEA gave the district a date of March 16, 2021.

In a statement, the Dallastown Area School Board says "The District remains committed to working with the DAEA to find a resolution and come to an agreement that both organizations can support."