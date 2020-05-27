Dallastown graduate holds socially distant NROTC scholarship ceremony with veteran grandfather

COVID-19 couldn't rob the Sebrings of this family moment.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Dallastown High School Graduate has earned a full ride through an NROTC scholarship, and wanted to celebrate the moment with his grandfather, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran himself.

However, Brian Sebring's grandfather is currently in a short-term rehab facility, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, seeing each other face-to-face isn't an option.

So, Sebring hit the road to the Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehab Center, where his grandfather was able to watch the ceremony through a glass window and speak to him on the phone.

Of course, it was then that Sebring was able to share the news that his four years at Penn State University will be covered by the Marine Corps awarding him an NROTC Scholarship.

The award is only given to a handful of seniors each year.

"He's definitely been a role model," Sebring said of his grandfather. "He was the ideal marine in every way."