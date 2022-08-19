Dallastown Area Education Association reaches tentative agreement with school district

Further details will be released after union organizers and the school board have had the opportunity to review the tentative agreement.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 18.

The Dallastown Area School District and the Dallastown Area Education Association reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract late Thursday night, according to a press release.

This news comes just days after members of the association voted to authorize a strike. The union demanded salary raises as well as increased health care benefits.

At the monthly school board meeting, hundreds of people came out in support of the teachers union. Many were arguing teachers deserve more financial support in order to better help students.

For now, it seems, strides are being made to at least partially meet these demands.

Details of the agreement will be released after both parties have had the chance to review the contract, which will also need to be ratified. The ratification will most likely happen in September, the release states.

School officials say that they are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is representative of the needs of their teachers, students, and the community.

“Now we look forward to continuing to move forward together with our teachers this school year to create the best education environment possible for the students of our district," School Board President Anthony Pantano said in a statement.

The union seems to agree.

"We are very pleased to reach this tentative agreement, and we recognize the good faith and commitment of the board in coming to the table last night and reaching this deal," Ellen Connelly, president of the Dallastown Area Education Association said in a statement.