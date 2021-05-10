Local dairy farm offers virtual tours for kids

On May 11, Talview Farms in Lebanon County will have a virtual tour to teach kids about how dairy farmers care for the cows and land

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One Lebanon County dairy farm is helping students learn about and tour a dairy farm, from the safety of their home.

Talview Farms in South Annville Township is one of three farms hosting a free virtual tour for students from pre-k to 3rd grade.

The tour will teach participants how dairy farmers care for the cows and land.

Farmer Stacey Copenhaver says going virtual has helped them reach many more students.