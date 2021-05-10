Local dairy farm offers virtual tours for kids

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One Lebanon County dairy farm is helping students learn about and tour a dairy farm, from the safety of their home.
Talview Farms in South Annville Township is one of three farms hosting a free virtual tour for students from pre-k to 3rd grade.
The tour will teach participants how dairy farmers care for the cows and land.
Farmer Stacey Copenhaver says going virtual has helped them reach many more students.
To sign up for the tour on May 11, or watch previous tours, you can visit www.AmericanDairy.com/Tour.