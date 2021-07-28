A local DACA recipient meets President Biden to talk about immigration

“We got to go introduce ourselves to him, tell our stories, what DACA means to us, and why we need to pass citizenship for all," said Colon.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — It’s a dream that not many get to fulfill.

“We have this great opportunity for the possibility to meet President Biden," said Mitzi Colon, a DACA recipient.

And for 21-year-old Mitzi Colon, that dream became a reality.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Colon.

Through CASA, Colon was able to meet President Biden alongside seven other DACA recipients.

“We got to go introduce ourselves to him, tell our stories, what DACA means to us, and why we need to pass citizenship for all," said Colon.

Her story dates back to when she was three-years-old and her and her family left Mexico City to the United States.

“And we’ve lived in Pennsylvania ever since," said Colon.

When she was a sophomore in high school, she was able to apply for DACA.

“It opened up so many possibilities for me," said Colon.

She was able to work and go to college.

“And I actually just graduated from West Chester University," said Colon.

She says especially when talking with President Biden about the topic of citizenship, she couldn’t help but get emotional.

“Talking about my family and just family separation, that possibility is always there, that’s when I got emotional," said Colon.

She says the conversation with President Biden was an experience she will never forget.

“Being able to advocate for something that means a lot and could change the lives of so many to the President, who was the power to do something about it is really powerful," said Colon.

She says she plans to start her professional career serving her community as a paralegal.