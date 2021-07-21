DACA recipient reacts to US District Judge calling the program unlawful

“This judge that has no idea how many lives he has in his hands right now that are at pause," said Cruz.

YORK, Pa. — Yatciri Cruz and her family arrived to the United States from Mexico when she was 9 months old.

At the age of 15, she applied for DACA.

“I received my DACA when I was 16 years old. I’m currently 20, so I’ve been with DACA for...I think this is my third renewal," said Cruz.

Last week, a Texas based federal judge ruled DACA unlawful, putting a halt on new applications for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children.

They are commonly called dreamers and have been protected under DACA since the Obama administration.

“This judge that has no idea how many lives he has in his hands right now that are at pause," said Cruz.

The ruling would also block future applications.

"I think this is an issue that everyone should be aware of and understand. And I think that the message that we're putting out there is that folks need to contact their members of congress, especially in the senate but also in the house, and give the message loud and clear that we need permanent relief," said Nicholas Katz, a Legal Director at CASA.

Those who already have DACA protection can still submit applications to renew their permits. But that still doesn’t bring Cruz peace of mind.

“DACA is temporary. It’s nothing permanent and we still have to live with that fear," said Cruz.

Cruz says being American is all she knows.

“I am American. I do consider myself American, without the title, without the citizenship title," said Cruz.