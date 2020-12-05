DA: All Lebanon County businesses can open this Friday without criminal consequence, but they could face civil sanctions from the state

Some "non-essential" businesses have already opened, and others could be opening as soon as this Friday.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County is technically moving from the red to yellow phase, but to some people, it feels and looks more like green. Some "non-essential" businesses have already opened, and others could be opening as soon as this Friday.

“This was a tough decision for my office,” explained Pier Hess Graf, the Lebanon County District Attorney. “I thought it was the right decision to make and to return the individual liberties back to the people.”

In a letter, Pier Hess Graf states her office will not prosecute any business that decides to reopen this Friday. On FaceTime, she address confusion created throughout the COVID-19 health crisis.

“I don't want to create gray areas or nuances as the Governor did and his giving waivers to some people and clearing some businesses but not others,” explained Hess Graf.

She’s hoping the tough decision ensures those businesses have a future in Lebanon County when all is said and done.

“I was born and raised in Lebanon County,” she explained. “My family still lives here, and we are five generations in Lebanon County so I’ve had some people question my background and why I did this. I grew up here. My high school classmates are raising their children here. I went to high school here. It’s very important to me that when we come out of this all of those people that came here, that work here, that makes it such a vital, vibrant community that they're still here that their business is still exist.”

That’s not to say businesses should treat it as the wild wild west; the DA says precaution is necessary.

“As long as you're a business that can comply with the mandate set forth with Dr. Levine's April 15th order that was issued by the administration - it talked about less than 10 people in immediate area, the use of personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves, and social distancing,” explained Pier Hess Graf.

She's also reminding businesses, while they may not face any criminal consequences from her office or even the local police, Governor Wolf has said there could be other repercussions.