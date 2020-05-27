Woman facing charges in connection to body found on York County property in 2019

Cynthia Black is facing theft and abuse of a corpse charges in connection to the remains found in 2019.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly a year and a half after a decomposing body was found in a freezer outside a York County home, a woman is facing charges.

Cynthia Black is charged with theft and abuse of a corpse, among other related charges.

On February 7, 2019 around 5:00 p.m., State Police received a call from people inspecting the property on Kralltown Road in Warrington Township to potentially buy it from the bank, Fannie Mae.

While the callers were inspecting an outbuilding on the property, they proceeded to check inside of a white chest freezer.

Upon opening it, they discovered skeletal remains of a human in black trash bags. It was found that a blanket had been placed over the bags.

Police arrived on the scene and confirmed that human remains were found.

After a search of the previous listed owners of the property, police discovered that Cynthia Black was the last known owner.

Police were able to find Black’s address on S. Front Street in York Haven Borough, and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle, leading to a roadside interview.

Black went with State Police to their headquarters in York for an interview, during which she said she was the last owner of the property prior to foreclosure.

She also told police that she owned the freezer in question, and knew exactly when the freezer was locked and unplugged.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Black said that she cared for her grandmother, Glenora Delahay, who is believed to be the possible victim in the case.

Black told police that she received financial compensation from Delahay for the care, and continued to receive the financial compensation from Delahay after her death.

She admitted to police that she failed to acknowledge Delahay’s death and believed she may still be alive at 112 years of age.

Police proceeded to search Black’s home, where they seized various items of drug paraphernalia and a large box with various financial documents.

In February 2020, FOX43 spoke with York County Coroner Pam Gay about DNA analysis results on the remains will ultimately determine if it is really Delahay.

At the time, Gay said she expected the results to be out soon.

On May 26, 2020 police filed an arrest warrant for Black.