Could cyber schools see a boom this fall? One place says the interest is 'astronomical'

Commonwealth Charter Academy is one of 14 public cyber schools across the state of Pennsylvania

"Astronomical."

That's the word Commonwealth Charter Academy's Tim Eller uses to describe the increased interest he's been seeing from parents who are calling for information on cyber school enrollment this fall.

"We are seeing a four to fivefold increase in the number of families, and that's just CCA. There are 14 (public) cybers across Pennsylvania and we're just one," said Eller, who is the Vice President of CCA's Outreach & Government Relations.

Eller admits interest does not always lead to enrollment. However, the cyber institution must still prepare for families to sign their students up and that means officials must take a hard look at staffing and equipment.

"It's something we're doing projections on based on interest to make sure we have the staff necessary to accommodate the number of students," said Eller.

FOX43 asked Eller what he believes is driving the increased interest from families who are requesting information about cyber school. He said many parents whom he has heard from reference what their children experienced in the spring when schools first shut down due to COVID-19.

"Parents really weren't satisfied with the virtual program that school districts were offering. So, they're reflecting back on that I believe based on what we have heard. Some families are receiving information now. School districts are unveiling what they're going to be doing for the start of this school year," he said, adding "there's a lot of displeasure among families from what we're hearing that if it's a reflection of what occurred last spring then they don't want any part of it."

Since spring, school districts have had more time to prepare for the fall semester and many districts have further developed online plans and upgraded systems within their own districts.

Some districts have also received help through the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools which has offered summer webinars to aid school leaders. The same group also wrote a letter to the PA Department of Education back on March 9 offering to aid districts in developing distance learning plans. When discussing the proper time needed for districts to make a digital jump, Eller also admits, "moving into a virtual or online program isn't something you just do overnight." Each district must form its own personalized plan for either online, in person, or a hybrid approach to education in the fall. The plans are then submitted to the PA Department of Education.

FOX43 has reached out to the PA Department of Education for an update on cyber school enrollment numbers Wednesday, but at the time of this article had not received a statement. Meantime, in an email dated July 13 responding to a similar question from FOX43, a department spokesperson answered "Fall 2020 enrollment is not available yet. However, between March 13 and the end of the school year, enrollment in cyber charter schools increased only slightly. In terms of financial obligation, the resident (sending) district pays the cyber charter a regular or non-special education tuition rate."

Commonwealth Charter Academy first opened in 2003 and Eller said enrollment has been growing, especially over the past five years. Therefore, he believes the school with be able to handle any possible influx of enrollment in the near future.

"We are a public school. So, we do have to enroll students that do come to us within a five day period," he said, later adding "there's no cost to students at all because we are a public school."

Eller said interested families who want to enroll must show proof of residency and provide other vital information to the academy. CCA, he said, would notify the district and handle the transition. Students who do make the transition from a brick and mortar school to the cyber academy will be assigned a mentor, Eller said, to help them through the process.

Eller said, students also have the opportunity to switch back to their traditional brick and mortar school after enrolling in a cyber academy.

"Some of the folks we've had inquire about our school have said that they're hearing from their local districts that if they enroll in a cyber charter school that they have to meet a minimum commitment of time at that school. That's actually not true," said Eller.