Online shoppers can expect deals, scams on Cyber Monday

A cyber security experts warned of scams and fraudulent activities this holiday season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Online shoppers in Pennsylvania could expect big savings, and big scams, on Cyber Monday.

Cyber security experts said if consumers are not careful, things like identity, credit card information or purchases could be compromised.

Experts want consumers to be alert of emails or text messages that would have shoppers re-enter their credit card information, bank account numbers, passwords etc.

These experts also said consumers should watch out for messages saying they are entitled to refund or discounts.

Any of these messages that require shoppers to re-enter any of their pin numbers or credit card information is more than likely fraud. Major e-retail sites will not ask you for this type of data again, experts said.

If shoppers are still unsure about particular messages and sites, Dr. Bruce Young, professor of cyber security studies at Harrisburg University, said to always take the extra step and call.

"Call if you have a concern to those large retailers that you're receiving these messages," said Young. "If you think that they may be fraudulent, and you want to just verify that your account are okay."

Young also said consumers should be aware of 'bogus websites" and avoid sites they are unfamiliar with. He also recommends to avoid creating accounts or saving personal information to any of these websites.