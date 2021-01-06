Cyber attack targets world's largest meat company as customers eye prices

Customers are eyeing prices at the grocery store as one of the world's largest meat producers, JBS USA, has become the victim of a cyber attack.
The attack comes shortly after a separate cyber attack targeted the Colonial Pipeline last month where the company paid out $4.4 million to hackers.
JBS has facilities in the U.S., including processing plants in Texas and Colorado.
JBS said in a statement that the cyberattack affected servers supporting its operations in North America and Australia. It said it notified authorities and engaged third-party experts to resolve the problem as soon as possible. Backup servers weren't affected.