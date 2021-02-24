CVS to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments today in Central Pa., begin administering Thursday

The pharmacy chain will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at six stores in the state to begin, including three located in Cumberland, York, and Franklin Counties.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — CVS will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine at select pharmacies in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Appointments will start to become available for booking Wednesday, 2/24, as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.

To begin, the vaccine will only be available at six CVS Pharmacy locations in the state including Cumberland, York and Franklin Counties. Individuals must meet state criteria to sign up for the vaccine and register in advance on CVS.com, through the CVS app, or calling CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be offered.

Supply for the vaccine rollout will be limited to begin, and is being sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. CVS expects to give out about 7,000 doses per week. The participating pharmacies will be in Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Westmoreland and York Counties. As more supply of the vaccine becomes available, CVS will expand access to more store locations in more Pennsylvania Counties.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”