Customers can pick from more than 25,000 costumes at this Lancaster County shop

It may feel like there are few more tricks than treats this year, but there is certainly no shortage of Halloween costumes at Millersville University's Rental Shop.

Halloween is going to look a little different for everyone this year.

The pandemic is not only impacting how some people plan to Trick-or-Treat but also how shop owners get costumes to customers.

There are 25,000 hangers and counting. Priscilla Kaufhold is the keeper of them all with 36 years experience running the place.

"36 years! It's fun. It's a lot of fun," said Priscilla Kaufhold.

Every costume can be customized to a customer's liking, and they can be altered to fit how a customer wants it. There is Renaissance-era attire, southern belle dresses, and soldier uniforms.

"20's, 30's, 50's, 60's, 70's is pretty popular," added Kaufhold.

There are also plenty of costumes fitting for the pandemic.

"Doctors, straight jackets, nurses," laughed Kaufhold.

There are even some Hazmat suits.

"We have to build weird things for plays sometimes, and then, we got it," she explained.

She has even helped customers create their favorite characters from Game of Thrones.

"I had never seen it, and I felt like such a dummie," she said. "I loved it because I am getting educated when people ask for things I never heard of."

She says she is not seeing as many people this year.

"Other years, 20-30 on a day," stated Kaufhold. "Now, probably 10 or more."

Kaufhold says it's too soon to tell how business will be impacted. With fewer people hosting parties and less local theater, she says the shop just isn't as busy.

"I am just glad theater isn't dead," said Kaufhold.

New movie releases are also few and far between.

"Whatever those characters would be could be popular, but they're not necessarily now," explained Kaufhold.

The shop is by-appointment only, and customers can't exactly try on a ton of outfits for obvious reasons.

"They can do that, but we just have to wash everything they try on," she said.

Kaufhold says they dry clean everything.

For more information on the shop, follow this link.