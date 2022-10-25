Customers urged to throw away BeiHollow Farm raw milk products following possible listeria contamination

Consumers should immediately throw away raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold in Dauphin County and other south central Pennsylvania retail stores.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has issued a recall alert on several dairy products.

Consumers should immediately throw away raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold in Dauphin County and other south central Pennsylvania retail stores under the BeiHollow label bought between Oct. 12 and 21.

BeiHollow pasteurized cheese melt and cup cheese sold between Sept. 20 and Oct. 21 should also be thrown out due to possible contamination.

Test following a report of potential listeria contamination confirmed the presence of listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Raw whole milk and chocolate milk were sold in plastic half- and three-quarter gallons at BeiHollow Farm stores in Elizabethville and Lykens in Dauphin County. Cheese melt and cup cheeses of various sizes were sold in the same stores/

The producer would not supply a list of other locations where the products were sold, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Listeria monocytogens can cause listeriosis, an illness that has symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

Listeriosis mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and adults with impaired immune systems. Listeriosis in pregnant women can result in miscarriage, premature delivery, a serious infection of the newborn or stillbirth, according to the Department of Agriculture.

No reported illnesses have been attributed to the product at this time, but people who consumed the milk should contact their doctor if they become ill.