'Curbside counseling' offered to help graduating seniors in the class of 2020

A high school counselor decided to offer help to her students during the COVID-19 crisis to make sure they stay on track for their futures.

Red Land High School counselor Leigh Goas sat in a folding chair on the lawn of 18-year-old Olivia Fetterolf's home on Monday.

It is just one of the home's Goas will visit this week to provide help to graduating seniors who need advice and support during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I think they're feeling a little isolated and ostracized from a way of life that they were pretty used to at school," said Goas, who also counsels students through the phone.

Goas said the in-person 'curbside' sessions with students can last anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.

Goas works with the students to help them finalize their decision making, work on transcripts, and assist them with their financial aid. She also works with students to overcome feelings of social isolation.

"Many of them are struggling with not getting that right now, which is kind of what lead me to this whole idea," said Goas, who later added, "they just needed a different face. And, I think by this time after 4 years they've learned to trust me with different things."

For Fetterolf, the COVID-19 crisis presented problems that included a missed prom, missed sporting events, and the threat of no graduation ceremony. She said, however, the time at home has afforded her the opportunity to choose a college after she applied to a total of 10.

"I'm actually going to the University of Rhode Island and I'm studying speech pathology," said Fetterolf.

Fetterolf called Goas a 'good listener' who has also aided her in "scholarships and when I needed my transcripts sent to a school. All of that."

Fetterolf, who is an avid participant in track and field, said missing the last few months of her senior year has been extremely hard.

"I missed my senior track season. We had award ceremonies. We were supposed to have our senior prom. And, all that and now of course graduation," she said.

Fetterolf also said many seniors are feeling 'pain' over not getting to say goodbye to their classmates.

"It's really hard when people try to relate. And, I know they're trying to make us feel better. But, everybody else kind of got it and we're the only people who didn't," said Fetterolf.

When asked what advice Goas would offer parents who have students who are struggling right now, she said "I think a lot of the time it just involves listening."