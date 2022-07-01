Judge dismisses criminal groping case against Andrew Cuomo

Prosecutors moved to dismiss the only criminal charge filed against Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A judge has dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

The expected procedural move had been requested by prosecutors and came as they, Cuomo and his lawyers made a virtual appearance Friday before a judge in Albany City Court.

Cuomo was briefly visible on the videoconference as a defense attorney moved her camera slightly to show him in the room.