911 Summerfair returns to Cumberland County after nearly a decade

After being on hiatus for almost 10 years, the Cumberland County community welcomed back the 911 Summerfair for its fifth-ever event.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, June 30th, the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety hosted its fifth 911 Summerfair after an almost 10-year hiatus.

The event brings in volunteers from local firehouse chapters, police stations, and emergency medical servicemen to a central location where residents can learn more about the work done by first responders. It’s also a chance to build trust and strengthen the Cumberland County community.

“People have questions about how their government and how our emergency services work, but they’re not exactly sure how to ask, so it’s a great way for people to talk to many folks all at one spot,” said Mike Snyder, operations manager for 911 Cumberland County.

Approximately 500 residents from around the county came out to the event, with families bringing their small children to meet first responders for the first time. Volunteers said the goal of the event was to give a face to the county’s first responders and build relationships.

“It’s public trust, and the public trust that the public gains from calling 911, you see it here because they see there is more than just a voice at that 911 center,” said Adam Roth, captain of Carlisle Fire and Rescue 45.

The event held several demonstrations for the public, including how firemen cut into a vehicle during a rescue and how a police k-9 tracks during an investigation. Smaller children were also allowed to tour several professional vehicles, including firetrucks and ambulances. Demonstrations occurred every half-hour and generally lasted 30 minutes.

“This is a good way for people to hear from the folks that are doing these jobs, exactly what the policies and procedures are to protect each other,” Snyder said.

Although there to educate visitors, volunteers like Roth hope Friday’s event will inspire the next generation of volunteers. Roth believes the current generation entering the workforce doesn’t have as much free time to volunteer, compared to previous ones. As such, volunteer numbers have steadily declined over the past several years.

“That’s what we like to see, especially with volunteerism being so hard, that is obviously an event to recruit just as much as it is to gain public trust,” Roth explained.