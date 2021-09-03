Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School to expand its nursing program due to recent increase in applications

“The profession has been highlighted a little bit and how rewarding it can be and how much importance it is," said Snyder.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Jessica Perez-Rivera and Claire Snyder say they’ve always wanted to be nurses and their interest has only grown knowing the need there is right now with covid-19.

“I feel like it made me want to help people more because of the deaths that have happened and stuff—it makes you want to help more," said Perez-Rivera.

“The profession has been highlighted a little bit and how rewarding it can be and how much importance it is," said Snyder.

And they’re not the only ones. The nursing program at Cumberland-Perry area Vocational Technical School has always seen a lot of applicants.

However--- last year applications almost doubled.

"And that is really one of the reasons we’re looking at increasing our student number by 50 percent next year," said Nursing instructor Erin Border.

The program is adding three additional classrooms and a lab room to be able to allow for more students.

Border says she thinks the reason for the recent increase is because nurses are on the frontline of covid-19.

"With Covid—healthcare has been seen as a good field to get into—healthcare workers were really propped up as heroes last years—so now it’s much more desirable. people want to help. and this is one way they think they can get into the field and help," said Border.

Construction will begin in early June and they’re expecting for it to be completed by mid August.