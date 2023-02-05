x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Undetonated explosive from World War II-era found in Cumberland County

The undetonated device was found by New Cumberland Borough Police Department.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue at 9 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of an undetonated explosive weapon, which was later discovered to be from the World War II era.

Residents nearby were asked to leave the area so Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section could respond. 

The New Cumberland Fire Department helped with traffic control while the matter was being investigated.

Police stated the device is currently in the possession of the PSP Hazardous Device and Explosives Section.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Here's how you can enjoy the 2023 Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail

Before You Leave, Check This Out