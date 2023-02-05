Undetonated explosive from World War II-era found in Cumberland County

The undetonated device was found by New Cumberland Borough Police Department.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue at 9 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of an undetonated explosive weapon, which was later discovered to be from the World War II era.

Residents nearby were asked to leave the area so Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section could respond.

The New Cumberland Fire Department helped with traffic control while the matter was being investigated.