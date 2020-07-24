Work to install new water main on Shetter Lane in Lower Allen Township to begin Monday

The $445,000 project is expected to last into the fall. Motorists in the area are advised to allow extra travel time daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced Friday that work to install a new water main in Lower Allen Township will get underway next week.

The $445,000 project will improve water service reliability and fire protection for residents and businesses in the area, PAW said.

Beginning Monday, crews will install approximately 1,500 feet of 16-inch ductile iron water main pipe along Shetter Lane between Milltown Road and Lisburn Road, PAW said. The project will be completed in September, with final paving restoration set for the fall, weather permitting.

Crews will work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure, PAW said.