Work on 10.5-mile stretch of I-81 near Carlisle to resume Sunday, PennDOT says

LANCASTER, Pa. — Work on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 from the bridge spanning Kutz Road in Penn Township to the bridge over Route 641 (West Trindle Road) in Carlisle will resume on Sunday, PennDOT announced.

Workers will begin preparing the bridges for guide rail updates beginning Sunday, PennDOT said. Short-term lane restrictions will be in place at night while the contractors installs temporary barriers at the bridges.

Once the barriers are installed, Interstate 81 will be open to two lanes of traffic. Only one bridge in each direction will be worked on at a time, according to PennDOT.

The contractor also will begin to install guide rail throughout the project limits and cable median barrier in the middle portion of the project. The cable median barrier will connect to the barrier already installed on the northern and southern sections of the project.

Guide rail work will be performed nightly from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be lane restrictions in place during this work. Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and shoulder closures, PennDOT said.

Also beginning on March 1 is an approximately seven-day detour for the ramp leading from Route 34 in Carlisle to I-81 northbound. The detour will be in place so the contractor can install barrier on the Letort Spring Bridge on I-81 northbound. The detour will use the Route 34 ramp to I-81 south to the College Street Exit to I-81 northbound.

This work is part of a $14,770,419 contract that was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the interstate with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm mix asphalt overlay, installation of high-tension cable median barrier, and installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipment such as a Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by February of 2021.