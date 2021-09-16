Work on Carlisle Pike near South Sporting Hill Road in Hampden Township will begin next week

Work on the project will be performed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the township said. It will require limited lane shifts, with no anticipated lane closures.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Road work to begin extending the second eastbound travel lane along Carlisle Pike from the Route 581 overpass to the intersection with South Sporting Hill Road in Hampden Township, Cumberland County will begin next week, the township said Thursday.

Work on the project will be performed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the township said. It will require limited lane shifts, with no anticipated lane closures.

Once completed, it is expected that the addition of the dedicated right-hand turn lane to South Sporting Hill Road will ease congestion for motorists traveling along this segment of the Carlisle Pike, the township said.

The township awarded a $235,752 contract to Pennsy Supply to perform the work. The project's cost is offset by funds from a grant awarded to Hampden Township by the Commonwealth.