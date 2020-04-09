x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Cumberland County

Woman accused of striking nurse at Holy Spirit Hospital

Pamela Abney, 53, allegedly struck the nurse several times in the head, causing the nurse to suffer a concussion, police say.
Credit: FOX43

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Police have charged a Mechanicsburg woman with aggravated assault after she allegedly struck a nurse at Holy Spirit Hospital last month.

Pamela Denise Abney, 53, of the 300 block of Stonehenge Lane, allegedly snuck into a secured floor of the hospital around 7:15 a.m. on August 6, police say. 

When security confronted her, Abney allegedly refused to leave, ran past security, and began flailing about, striking a nurse several time sin the head.

The nurse suffered a concussion in the incident, police say.

Abney was arrested and charged and will face a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson, police say.