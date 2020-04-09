Woman accused of striking nurse at Holy Spirit Hospital

Pamela Abney, 53, allegedly struck the nurse several times in the head, causing the nurse to suffer a concussion, police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Police have charged a Mechanicsburg woman with aggravated assault after she allegedly struck a nurse at Holy Spirit Hospital last month.

Pamela Denise Abney, 53, of the 300 block of Stonehenge Lane, allegedly snuck into a secured floor of the hospital around 7:15 a.m. on August 6, police say.

When security confronted her, Abney allegedly refused to leave, ran past security, and began flailing about, striking a nurse several time sin the head.

The nurse suffered a concussion in the incident, police say.