Police seek help in identifying woman accused of abandoning dog in Upper Allen Township

Police believe the woman abandoned the dog along the 500 block of West Winding Hill Rd. overnight.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police are seeking help in identifying a woman believed to be involved in the abandonment of a dog in the township Tuesday night.

The dog was released overnight on the 500 block of West Winding Hill Rd., near the Lincoln Cemetery in Upper Allen Township, police say.

The woman was seen with the dog on surveillance camera footage.