Nonprofit plans to relocate, renovate old Williams Grove Carousel House

Williams Grove Inc. donated the structure to the The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Williams Grove Steam Show, which serves as one of the many fundraisers for the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association, has come and gone. The organization's work has not.

President Tony Thoman says the group is preparing for a big project to save part of Cumberland County history by moving the Williams Grove Carousel House to their property.

"We kicked off a fundraising effort to raise at least $100,000 to help with that move," Thoman said. "We hope to raise maybe $150,000. But overall, we're looking at at least $60,000 to $70,000 just to make the move."

The carousel currently sits on the adjacent property, owned by Williams Grove Inc., and is several decades old. The company donated it to the nonprofit, which plans to make it a center point of Steam Engine Hill.

"Currently we are working on the permit process," Thoman said. "We're gonna bring it through the park around the old roller coaster."

Moving the 72-foot-long carousel will take two days before it is restored and set up on pillars.

Other historic relics were on display during the 65th annual Steam Show, with the Getz's Steam Calliope being one of, if not the loudest.

David Brightbill is one of only a few who still plays the instrument.

"“You can't experience it through a TV, or a phone, or anything except firsthand," Brightbill said.

He preserves history by moving people with his music.

"It's a labor of love," he said after a 15-minute concert for the crowds. "That's why we're here.”

The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association's labor of love is tentatively scheduled for a move in the coming spring.

"It just means a lot to us to preserve a piece of amusement park history to this area," Thoman said. "There's a lot of our members that grew up here, going to the amusement park."

Brightbill says, like the Calliope, it’s important to keep local history from becoming a simple footnote.

"An operation like this, whether it's this carousel building or whatever you want to talk about, these things need to be preserved," he said. "Our youth doesn't have a clue."