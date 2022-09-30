Cumberland County elementary school student took bullets onto school bus, superintendent says

The student did not make any threats and had nothing else in their possession other than the bullets, according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Stoltz.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — An elementary school student in the West Shore School District was found to be in possession of bullets while riding on a school bus Friday morning, Superintendent Dr. Todd B. Stoltz said in a letter to the school district community.

The student did not make any threats or have any other items besides the clip containing bullets, Stoltz said.

Other students on the bus alerted the driver to the potential threat, according to Stoltz, who asked the community for its "continued partnership in keeping our school community safe."

"We are grateful today's incident was not more serious and appreciate the students who alerted the driver," Stoltz said.

Stoltz encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their children about "the important role they play in keeping our schools and buses safe."

Weapons of any kind -- even toys -- are not allowed on school property, including school buses, he added.

"Having a weapon leads to serious consequences," he said.