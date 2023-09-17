Remote learning days implemented as West Shore School District struggles with student transportation

Due to issues relating to the ongoing bus driver shortage, the West Shore School District announced remote learning days will be utilized for the next two weeks.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with the West Shore School District announced transportation-related remote learning days for select secondary schools on Sunday.

The District stated that they made the choice after being "faced with an inability to provide transportation to all students". Modified schedules will take place for the next two weeks, with students who attended the affected schools learning from home on teacher-led Zoom classes.

The decision comes after the District recently adjusted parent drop-off and pick-up times to provide coverage for bus driver vacancies, however, officials stated that they are no longer at a point where they can support the transportation needs of the entire District until more drivers begin their routes.

Students attending Special Education classes and all unaffected school buildings will continue to report in person at their respective schools.

The three affected secondary schools, Red Land, Cedar Cliff and Crossroads, were selected on several factors, which included the fact that they were not impacted by the heat-related issues many schools in the District faced earlier in the school year.

The following schedule shows the remote learning days for the affected schools over the next two weeks:

Week One

Monday, September 18 - Red Land

Tuesday, September 19 - Cedar Cliff

Wednesday, September 20 - Crossroads

Thursday, September 21 - Red Land

Friday, September 22 - Cedar Cliff

Week Two