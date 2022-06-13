West Shore Regional Police welcome new K9 officer Libra

The 2-year-old black Lab will serve as the department's facility/therapy dog, helping victims who have suffered trauma at court appearances or police interviews.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department has a new officer in its K9 ranks.

Libra joins the police department as its new facility/therapy dog, and is training with Detective Nikki Sheaffer as her handler, the department announced Monday.

Libra and Sheaffer are one of the initiatives that West Shore Regional Police Department will be doing to help empower victims of crime, the department said.

Libra will be a tool to help establish a stronger relationship with police and citizens; however, Libra’s primary focus is victim’s advocacy, according to the department. She will assist and comfort children and adults who have experienced trauma during court and interviews.

"Libra will assist Detective Sheaffer with her daily job by providing opportunities for open communication with victims, mental health patients, children and just about anyone they meet," the department said in its announcement. "Libra is trained to help calm and relax those who are experiencing anxiety, giving them strength to speak about their tragic incident.

"Together they are building relationships throughout Cumberland County as they engage the community."

Libra, a two-year-old black Labrador, was trained by New Hope Service Dogs with the assistance from inmates from Warren County Prison.

Sheaffer and Libra will be working together for the next few months at which time they will test for their certification.