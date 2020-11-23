West Shore Regional police investigating reports of vehicles being entered overnight

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department is investigating reports of vehicles being entered overnight.
Police say three suspects entered the vehicles in the areas of Yverdon Drive and Rupley Road. They were dressed in black with one individual wearing something with reflective material on it, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore Regional Police Department at (717)-238-9676.
Police also remind residents to keep their vehicles locked.