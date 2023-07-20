West Nile Virus found in mosquito sample taken in Lemoyne borough

The positive sample is the second collected in Cumberland County this year, county officials said Thursday.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday notified Cumberland County’s Vector Control Office of a positive mosquito sample for West Nile Virus, county officials said.

The positive sample was collected in Lemoyne Borough and is the second positive result for the county this year.

According to county officials, residents can help prevent the spread of WNV by:

Using mosquito repellants and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants

Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding

Securing window and door screens to prevent mosquitos from entering your home

Dumping stagnate water around your property

Treating water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kill larvae. These products are safe for use around humans and pets; and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.

Mosquitos are infected with WNV when feeding on infected birds. They transmit the disease to other birds, animals, and humans.

Cumberland County’s WNV program utilizes an Integrated Pest Management Plan which controls mosquitoes while limiting health risks and protecting the environment. Vector Control continues to collect, monitor, and treat water habitats, the county said.

The virus is not spread person-to-person. One in five people infected with West Nile Fever develop mild symptoms including aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days.

Less than one percent of infections develop into the life-threatening West Nile Encephalitis. Severe case symptoms include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, and convulsions. This infection requires immediate medical treatment.