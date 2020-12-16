Weis Markets stores in Central PA will close early due to Wednesday's snowstorm

The stores will close between 3 and 4 p.m., Weis Markets said. They'll re-open Thursday at 10 a.m.

Weis Markets stores across Central Pennsylvania will close early Wednesday in an effort to ensure the safety of employees and customers as the winter storm intensifies, the company said.

Closing times are dependent upon the region, and have been posted in stores.

The full list of closures is below:

Closing Wednesday, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m., stores in and around:

Gettysburg

Harrisburg (East and West Shore)

Chambersburg

Shippensburg

Hanover

Lancaster

York

Closing Wednesday, between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., stores in and around:

Northeast PA (Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties)

The Poconos and New Jersey

Central PA (Bloomsburg, Danville, Sunbury, Williamsport, State College, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg)

Closing Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., stores in and around: