Weis Markets stores in Central PA will close early due to Wednesday's snowstorm

Weis Markets stores across Central Pennsylvania will close early Wednesday in an effort to ensure the safety of employees and customers as the winter storm intensifies, the company said.
All of the stores will re-open Thursday at 10 a.m., Weis Markets said.
Closing times are dependent upon the region, and have been posted in stores.
The full list of closures is below:
Closing Wednesday, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m., stores in and around:
- Gettysburg
- Harrisburg (East and West Shore)
- Chambersburg
- Shippensburg
- Hanover
- Lancaster
- York
Closing Wednesday, between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., stores in and around:
- Northeast PA (Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties)
- The Poconos and New Jersey
- Central PA (Bloomsburg, Danville, Sunbury, Williamsport, State College, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg)
Closing Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., stores in and around:
- Lehigh Valley (Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Pen Argyl and surrounding areas)
- Delaware Valley (stores in Montgomery and Bucks Counties)
- Reading and Berks County