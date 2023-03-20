x
Cumberland County

Vandals spray paint Cumberland County cemetery

The Lower Allen Township Police Department is asking anyone with information on the vandalism of Rolling Green Cemetery to come forward.
Credit: jefftakespics2 - stock.adobe.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is seeking information regarding the vandalism of a Cumberland County cemetery.

Police say that vandals desecrated the Rolling Green Cemetery, located at 1811 Carlisle Road, sometime between 9 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022, and 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.

The vandals allegedly used a fire extinguisher and white spray paint that were stored at the cemetery to spray buildings, equipment and headstones.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575 or submit a tip online.

