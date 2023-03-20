Vandals spray paint Cumberland County cemetery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is seeking information regarding the vandalism of a Cumberland County cemetery.
Police say that vandals desecrated the Rolling Green Cemetery, located at 1811 Carlisle Road, sometime between 9 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022, and 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
The vandals allegedly used a fire extinguisher and white spray paint that were stored at the cemetery to spray buildings, equipment and headstones.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575 or submit a tip online.