Vandals spray paint Cumberland County cemetery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is seeking information regarding the vandalism of a Cumberland County cemetery.

Police say that vandals desecrated the Rolling Green Cemetery, located at 1811 Carlisle Road, sometime between 9 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022, and 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.

The vandals allegedly used a fire extinguisher and white spray paint that were stored at the cemetery to spray buildings, equipment and headstones.